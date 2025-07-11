MEIA criticises Mediterrane Film Festival’s missed opportunities for local industry

The Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association (MEIA) has criticised the Mediterrane Film Festival for prioritising spectacle and international promotion over meaningful support for Malta’s film community, urging a shift in focus towards long-term industry development and inclusion.

In a statement released after the conclusion of the 2025 edition of the high-profile festival, MEIA said it was concerned over what it described as missed opportunities to create genuine networking platforms and capacity-building initiatives for local filmmakers and industry professionals.

“Festivals are not only about entertainment and education, they are primarily vital spaces for building relationships, exchanging ideas, and fostering new collaborations,” the association said, warning that the current structure of the festival fails to meet these goals. “This is especially important for stakeholders from smaller nations like Malta, where such opportunities are limited.”

MEIA acknowledged the festival’s inclusion of local films and recognition of Maltese professionals during the closing event, calling these steps. However, it also questioned the tokenistic treatment of local talent, pointing to the €250 screening fee paid to local filmmakers. The association said this was “shockingly low” given the festival’s €5 million public funding.

The association also renewed its call for a National Film Policy, criticising ongoing silence from the Malta Film Commission despite repeated requests for dialogue. MEIA stressed that the local industry continues to face systemic underinvestment and lack of strategic vision, and that the festival should be part of a broader, sustainable effort to build Malta’s filmmaking infrastructure.

“We strongly believe that a festival of this scale must sit within a clear strategic vision that prioritizes sustainability, equity, and long-term growth for the industry as a whole, and not short-term gains,” the statement read.

While MEIA noted productive collaboration with Arts Council Malta and the Culture Ministry, it emphasised the urgent need for greater transparency and accountability from the Malta Film Commission, which oversees the festival.

“The Mediterrane Film Festival holds promise, but for that promise to be fulfilled, it must shift from being a marketing-led event to becoming a genuinely industry-shaping platform.”