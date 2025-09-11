Island of Oblivion to premiere at Prishtina International Film Festival in Kosovo

Island of Oblivion, a film by Maltese director Jamie Vella, will have its world premiere in competition at the Prishtina International Film Festival in Kosovo on Saturday 13 September.

Based on Homer’s The Odyssey, the film is a revisionist retelling of the chapter set on Ogygia, the mythical island where Odysseus is held by the nymph Calypso. Through the centuries, this island has often been identified as Gozo, with “Calypso’s Cave” overlooking Ramla Bay as its legendary site.

“The film takes a personal and humanist approach to the myth, exploring the timeless themes of individualism, memory, love, and the struggle between duty and selfishness. Odysseus being immersed by a comfortable world of love and tranquility, yet challenged by the burden of memory,” said Vella.

Vella said that with Island of Oblivion he wanted to explore the more humane aspect of the poem's main hero, that of a man who has lost himself to the world, "with fragmented memory the only kindle to ignite back his identity amid the genuine love and bliss of Calypso and her mythic Island."

The international cast features Italian actor Alberto Brosio as Odysseus and Spanish actress Ariadna Cabrol as Calypso, alongside Paul Portelli as Captain Eurylochus and Jacqui Losco as Penelope.

A co-production between Vella’s company Wild Skies and Malta’s established film production company Pellikola, the film is produced by Oliver Mallia and Jamie Vella, with the support of the financial incentives provided by the Malta Film Commission.

“It is always an honour to see local work presented on the international stage, and we are very grateful for the selection of Island of Oblivion at the Prishtina International Film Festival. Based on one of the great works of world literature, the film demonstrates how Maltese cinema can engage with timeless stories while offering fresh perspectives. At Pellikola, we believe it is essential to collaborate and support emerging filmmakers like Jamie, as it is through this spirit of collaboration that Maltese cinema can continue to develop its own distinctive voice,” producer Oliver Mallia said, commenting on the film’s launch.

Vella’s first film, Arcadia (2017), was a socially conscious short about a father and son seeking peace in Malta’s countryside, only to have their dream upended by aggressive development.

The film reflected on environmental change, corruption, and the indifference of nature to human frailties. It premiered at the Valletta Film Festival and was screened internationally.

Mallia’s producing credits include the award-winning films Shame on Dry Land (2023) and Luzzu (2021). His company Pellikola has been active for over 15 years, producing original works and servicing international productions in Malta. Its upcoming slate of original films includes the feature films Żejtune and Burbank Syndrome.

Behind the camera, Island of Oblivion showcases the strength of Maltese talent: Matthew Envin Taylor as Director of Photography, Luke Azzopardi as Costume Designer, Sean Vella composing the original score, Charlo Dalli leading Production Design, Marcelle Genovese heading Hair Design, and Chantal Busuttil designing Make-up.

The 17th edition of the Prishtina International Film Festival takes place between 9 and 14 September 2025. It is one of the few festivals in the Mediterranean region to feature a dedicated competition for medium-length films with lengths between 40 and 60 minutes.

Following its international premiere, Island of Oblivion will have its first screening in Malta on Wednesday, 8 October 2025, at Eden Cinemas in St Julian's.