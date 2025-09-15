2025 Emmy Awards: 'Adolescence', 'The Pitt', and 'The Studio' lead award tally

The 2025 Emmys saw TV shows Adolescence, The Pitt, and The Studio emerge as top winners, on Sunday.

Widely praised Netflix show 'Adolescence' won awards for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, as well as Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series.

The 15 year-old Owen Cooper, who debuted on this series, became the youngest to win this award, with competition from Javier Bardem from Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendenz Story, and Peter Sarsgaard from Presumed Innocent.

"If you listen and you focus and you step out your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life", he added during his speech.

Adolescence also received medals for co-stars and creator Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty, and director Philip Barantini.

Seth Rogen's 'The Studio' prevailed the comedy categories with awards for Directing, Writing and Outstanding Actor, as well as Best Overall Comedy Series. The show made history, winning 13 awards in total, and becoming the most awarded comedy series in a single season, beating the previous record set by Christopher Storer's 'The Bear' in last year's awards.

R. Scott Gemmil's 'The Pitt' also won gongs for Best Drama Series, with its actors Noah Wyle and Katherine LaNasa receiving awards in Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress that category.

Memorably, 'Severance' star Tramell Tillman made history as the first black man to win the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

This year's Emmy ceremony adopted a new policy, administered by host Nate Bargatze. During the evening, he announced a $100,000 charitable donation, stating that the amount would decrease for each speech that exceeded the allotted time, while shorter speeches would result in additional contributions.

The ceremony concluded with him and the broadcast network CBS pledging a total donation of $250,000 to the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, a U.S based charity.