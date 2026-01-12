Golden Globes: Hamnet and One Battle After Another emerge as big winners of the night

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards honoured the best in film and television on Sunday night, with Hamnet and One Battle After Another emerging as the big winners of the evening.

Hamnet captured Best Motion Picture in Drama and earned Best Actress in a Drama for Jessie Buckley.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another dominated the musical or comedy categories, winning Best Motion Picture in Musical or Comedy, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and a supporting acting honour for Teyana Taylor.

In acting categories, Wagner Moura won Best Actor in a Drama for The Secret Agent, while Timothée Chalamet took Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for Marty Supreme and Rose Byrne won Best Actress (Musical or Comedy).

The Secret Agent also won Best Non-English Language Film. KPop Demon Hunters was named Best Animated Film and its song “Golden” won Best Original Song.

On television, HBO Max’s The Pitt won Best Drama Series with Noah Wyle as Best Actor. Apple TV’s The Studio took Best Musical or Comedy Series, and Netflix’s Adolescence won Best Limited Series, with multiple acting honours.

Seth Rogen and Jean Smart won in TV comedy acting categories, and Rhea Seehorn was named Best Female Actor in a TV Drama. The podcast Good Hang with Amy Poehler won the first Golden Globe in its category.