Destiny’s big night has arrived, Malta waits with bated breath

Malta’s Destiny will be performing 6th on stage this evening as the final of the 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest gets underway in the Netherlands.

The 18-year-old will be singing Je Me Casse, a song about female empowerment, as Malta waits with bated breath for the final result.

The contest is being held in Rotterdam after being postponed from last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The show starts at 9pm.

Destiny has been a favourite among Eurovision pundits, although bookmakers are placing her behind top performers Italy and France with a chance of winning the contest.

By Saturday afternoon, bookmakers gave Destiny a 14% chance of winning the festival. Italy’s rock group Maneskin were top with a 28% chance of winning, while French singer Barbara Pravi had an 18% chance of victory.

Cyprus’s Elena Tsagrinou will open the show with El Diablo while San Marino’s Senhit and Flo Rida will close the evening with Adrenalina.

If statistics are anything to go by, Malta’s first half placing in the running order does not bode well.

From the last 22 editions, only seven winners, or 32%, had sung in the first half of the final night.

However, four of these winners were in the past six years, giving rise to hope that Destiny can emulate the likes of the last winner, Duncan Laurence from the Netherlands, and Conchita Wurst from Austria who grabbed the crown in 2014 despite having performed in the first half of the final night.

