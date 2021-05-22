Eurovision 2021: Destiny oozes confidence on stage as Malta waits with bated breath

“Je Me Casse never felt this good!”

Destiny’s first words just after stepping off the Eurovision stage in the Rotterdam Ahoy capture the powerful performance she delivered.

The Maltese singer was up 6th on stage, oozing confidence and conviction in the song that speaks of female empowerment.

In her first comments on social media, she wrote: “Words can never describe the feeling I felt few minutes ago on the Eurovision Song Contest stage. Je Me Casse never felt this good! So honoured and happy to deliver an empowerment anthem like this to all of you out there! Ladies, believe in yourself, keep pushing and you’ll make great things happen. This one was for all of you!”

The final of the 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest is being held in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

The 18-year-old’s performance is one to be noticed by Eurovision fans as Malta waits with bated breath for the final result.

The contest is being held in Rotterdam after being postponed from last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Destiny has been a favourite among Eurovision pundits, although bookmakers on Saturdau maintained the same odds, placing her behind top performers Italy and France with a chance of winning the contest.

By Saturday evening, bookmakers gave Destiny a 16% chance of winning the festival. Italy’s rock group Maneskin were top with a 29% chance of winning, while French singer Barbara Pravi had an 17% chance of victory.

Cyprus’s Elena Tsagrinou opened the show with El Diablo while San Marino’s Senhit and Flo Rida will close the evening with Adrenalina.

If statistics are anything to go by, Malta’s first half placing in the running order does not bode well.

From the last 22 editions, only seven winners, or 32%, had sung in the first half of the final night.

However, four of these winners were in the past six years, giving rise to hope that Destiny can emulate the likes of the last winner, Duncan Laurence from the Netherlands, and Conchita Wurst from Austria who grabbed the crown in 2014 despite having performed in the first half of the final night.

