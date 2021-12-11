Emma Muscat performs in Vatican for annual Christmas Eve concert

Maltese singer Emma Muscat has announced that she will be performing in the Vatican for the annual Christmas Eve concert, ‘Concerto di Natale in Vaticano’.

The pianist and singer-songwriter rose to fame in Italy as a star on Canale 5 programme ‘Amici’, an Italian talent show hosted by presenter Maria De Filippi.

She has since made a name for herself Italy, with songs like ‘Più di te’ in the top charts in Italy.

The concert goes back to 1993 and annually hosts artists of international fame, to celebrate Christmas. The concert is each year combined with chariry projects.

The concert will air on Canale 5 on 24 December, the night of Christmas eve.