Lewis Capaldi heading to Malta for July concert on Floriana Granaries

Pop singer Lewis Capaldi will be coming to Malta on 2 July for a concert on the Floriana Granaries.

The Grammy-nominated singer will be making his Malta debut towards the beginning of summer in a controlled standing event organised by VisitMalta, with all COVID-19 mitigation measures ahered to.

Capaldi shot to fame with the worldwide number one hit single Someone You Loved, which spent seven weeks as the UK's top single. His album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, spent 10 weeks at the top of the UK albums chart, making it the longest running top 10 album in UK history.

Someone You Loved was nominated for Song of the Year at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, and won Song of the Year at the 2020 Brit Awards. Capaldi also took home the Brit Award for Best New Artist in the same year.

Gavin Gulia, Chairman of the Malta Tourism Authority, said this event will help Malta recover from the disruption brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. "Malta is once again proving to become the ideal Summer destination for fans of all kinds of music," he added.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo similarly said that the concert will boost Malta's tourism prospects for the months ahead.

Tickets for the concert are starting at at €33. More information can be found here or by calling the Malta Tourism Authority at 2291 5515.