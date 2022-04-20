One day to go for Mużika Mużika! Get your tickets here

Rehearsals are in full swing and MFCC is buzzing with energy.

The artists accompanied by the orchestra and the backing vocalists, under the direction of Artistic Director Paul Abela, and Mużika Mużika’s brilliant conductors are polishing their performance, while the backstage crew, the technical and production crew are working round the clock to ensure everything runs smoothly.

The spectacular stage designed by Gerald Agius Ordway is undergoing finishing touches and is leaving everyone in awe with its grandiosity. It is a feast for the eyes and an incredible space to perform on.

The second edition of Mużika Mużika will once again be spread over three nights, on the first night, we will hear the 21 semifinalist songs for the first time.

On night two, the festival will delight its audience with a nostalgic mix of Maltese classics, which will be performed by the participants and established guest artists, with the 12 finalists announced at the end of the show.

On the last night, the finalists will compete one more time with the winner being crowned at the very end of the show.

Join us at MFCC Ta Qali for this amazing experience. Tickets are available on muzikamuzika.mt.