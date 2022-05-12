Eurovision 2022: Emma will be sixth on stage as odds point towards early exit for Malta

Emma Muscat will be the sixth singer on stage tonight in Turin for the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest.

The 22-year-old singer-songwriter will be singing ‘I Am What I Am’ and hope to be among the ten to qualify for the final night on Saturday.

Betting odds have not been too kind for Emma, who risks not making it among the top 10. She has been oscillating between 10th and 11th place, if the odds are anything to go by.

Indeed, Emma has a 47% chance of qualifying to the Grand Final next Saturday.

The overall favourite to win the song festival is Ukraine, represented by Kalush Orchestra. The group of singers may ride on a European sympathy wave in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia was banned from the contest because of the war.

Emma will be singing on ‘home territory’, given her singing career in Italy. After her participation in the grand finale of Italian TV talent show Amici in 2018, Emma went on to capitalise on the success by signing a deal with Warner Music Italy.

Her debut album, Moments, reached the top three of the Italian albums chart, leading to opportunities to support the likes of Jason Derulo, Hailee Steinfeld, Sigala, Martin Garrix, Bebe Rexha and Ava Max.

Emma composes music, writes lyrics and is an accomplished pianist.

The 10 finalists from tonight will join the 10 who qualified last Tuesday for the final on Saturday, which will also see the participation of the Big Five – Italy, UK, Germany, France and Spain – that gain automatic qualification.

Televoting accounts for half the points.

Second semi-final running order

1. Finland – The Rasmus – Jezebel

2. Israel – Michael Ben David – I.M

3. Serbia – Konstrakta – In Corpore Sano

4. Azerbaijan – Nadir Rustamli – Fade To Black

5. Georgia – Circus Mircus – Lock Me In

6. Malta – Emma Muscat – I Am What I Am

7. San Marino – Achille Laura – Stripper

8. Australia – Sheldon Riley – Not The Same

9. Cyprus – Andromache – Ela

10. Ireland – Brooke – That’s Rich

11. North Macedonia – Andrea – Circles

12. Estonia – Stefan – Hope

13. Romania – WRS – Llamame

14. Poland – Ochman – River

15. Montenegro – Vladana – Breathe

16. Belgium – Jeremie Makiese – Miss You

17. Sweden – Cornelia Jakobs – Hold Me Closer

18. Czechia – We Are Domi – Lights Off

Qualified from first semi-final

1. Lithuania – Monika Liu – Sentimentai

2. Switzerland – Marius Bear – Boys Do Cry

3. Ukraine – Kalush Orchestra – Stefania

4. Netherlands – S10 – De Diepte

5. Moldova – Zdob si Zdub & Advahov Brothers – Trenuletul

6. Portugal – MARO – Saudade, Saudade

7. Iceland – Systur – Meo Haekkandi Sol

8. Greece – Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord – Die Together

9. Norway – Subwoolfer – Give That Wolf A Banana

10. Armenia – Rosa Linn – Snap