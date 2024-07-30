Brodu headlines Rock for Richmond, with Dolls For Idols, Bark Bark Disco and Stephanie Sant

The annual fundraiser for mental health causes by the Richmond Foundation will launch its fifth Rock for Richmond concert on Saturday, 17 August with a line-up of Malta’s top artists.

Headliners Brodu top the bill, apart from electrifying performances from Dolls for Idols, Bark Bark Disco, and Stephanie Sant. An Espionage DJ set will cap off the jam-packed night.

Rock for Richmond brings together a community of like-minded people in support of Richmond Foundation’s mental health services and advocacy, having served as Malta’s foremost mental health non-profit organisation for over 30 years.

Richmond serves its clients both through community-based support across more than half a dozen residential locations, as well as through individual support sessions, interventions, advocacy and awareness-raising efforts.

Richmond Foundation CEO Daniela Calleja Bitar said the event is quite unique in Malta. “Rock for Richmond brings music and mental health together in a down-to-earth event with a genuine community feel that’s difficult to find elsewhere.”

“We’re really thankful to each and every artist, sponsor, attendee and contributor that makes this event a success. Every ticket sold is a boost of support to Richmond’s cause – advocating for and providing quality mental health services in Malta,” she said.

Following in the successful footsteps of previous editions, this year’s Rock for Richmond will be held at the Greek Amphitheatre at Ġnien L-Għarusa Tal-Mosta. From 7:30 onwards, doors open to an exciting night of great music among a vibrant crowd to promote a noble cause.