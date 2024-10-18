Joseph Calleja to light up festive season in Christmas concert with Il Volo

Malta will once again become the epicentre of soulful harmonies and enchanting melodies as world-renowned Maltese tenor Joseph Calleja graces the stage at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre in Ta’ Qali.

On 20 December, Calleja is set to delight audiences with an extraordinary performance alongside the acclaimed Italian operatic pop trio, Il Volo.

Composed of the talented trio Gianluca Ginoble, Piero Barone, and Ignazio Boschetto, Il Volo join Calleja in a rare collaboration that is poised to enthral audiences.

Following the success of last year’s Christmas special with Andrea Bocelli, this year’s concert promises to elevate the spirits with a mesmerising blend of classical and contemporary operatic excellence.

“There is a unique magic that fills the air during the festive season, and I am thrilled to share this moment with Gianluca, Piero, Ignazio and our beloved audience. Together, we aim to create a musical celebration that will resonate in the hearts of everyone who joins us, showcasing the beauty and joy of music during this special time of year,” Calleja said.

They will be accompanied by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of Mro Aurelio Belli, and the BOV Joseph Calleja Children’s choir.

“It is indeed a pleasure for Bank of Valletta to be once again associated with the end-of-year performance by renowned Maltese tenor Joseph Calleja, with the support of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra. This year is particularly special given the participation of another prominent and much loved musical outfit, Il Volo,” said BOV chief executive Kenneth Farrugia.

“We are immensely proud to host such a remarkable cultural event in Malta, especially during the festive season. Joseph Calleja's collaboration with Il Volo is a testament to the artistic excellence that our island continues to attract and nurture,” added tourism minister Clayton Bartolo.

Born and raised in Malta, Joseph Calleja continues to represent his country on the world’s most illustrious stages.

With a career full of successes, including winning the Sanremo Festival in 2015, Il Volo have collaborated with the biggest international stars with a unique blend of traditional opera and modern pop that has led them to a loyal fan base and critical acclaim

Tickets for this exclusive event will be available tomorrow, Saturday 19th October from 10am on showshappening.com.