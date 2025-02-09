Malta serves Kant: Miriana Conte to carry the flag at Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland

Miriana Conte will be representing Malta at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland, in May.

Conte was crowned contest winner with her song Kant after shooting up to the top of the table on the strength of the televoting public's choice, on Saturday night.

Kant went viral among Eurovision fans the moment it was released for its cheeky wordplay with the phrase ‘serving kant’.

While ‘kant’ means ‘singing’ or ‘chant’ in Maltese, to an English-speaking audience it sounds like an offensive word for the female anatomy, although in some communities it means bold and extravagant. And that is what Conte delivered on Saturday – a bold, self-confident performance that had audiences eating out of the palm of her hand.

The other female powerhouse with a voice from Heaven, Kristy Spiteri with her song Heaven Sent, placed second, having been the judges’ favourite.

According to Eurovision organiser TVM, Malta’s national broadcaster, around 27,000 votes were delivered by the televoting public.

The song contest, this year returned to its full glory with a live audience at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali after last year’s disappointing decision to hold the event in studio without an audience.

The Eurovision Song Contest will be held between 13 May and 17 May in Basel.