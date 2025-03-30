Mużika Mużika winner is Jamie Cardona, actor, radio host, comedian… and now singer

Jamie Cardona took home the winner’s trophy on the final night of the fifth edition of the Mużika Mużika Maltese-language song festival on Saturday.

The radio host, actor and comedian now can add singer and guitar player to his CV as the televoting home audience catapulted him to the top spot.

Cardona won with Stajna Konna Aħna, a song he said came from the heart. An ecstatic Cardona slipped on stage as his name was called out by the presenters to come and pick up the winner’s trophy.

Second place went to Brooke with her song Tiegħek Jien, followed by Pamela Bezzina with Perfett.

The festival was hosted by Keith Demicoli, Claire Agius, Moira Delia and Taryn Mamo Cefai.

Voting was broken down between Thursday’s festival goers (10%), Thursday’s jury (20%), Saturday’s jury (50%) and Saturday’s televoting (20%).

The final night also saw guest performances by last year’s Mużika Mużika winner Maxine Pace and international operatic pop music group The Tenors.

The Tenors surprised the audience when they were joined on stage by Pace for a rendition of Xemx, which had the audience singing all along. The singers received a standing ovation at the end of the song.

The Tenors includes among its line-up Victor Micallef, the son of Maltese emigrants to Canada. The conductor for their performance was Mark Camilleri, also the son of Maltese emigrants to Canada.