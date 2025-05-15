Eurovision: Miriana Conte performs tonight. Could Malta's non-qualifying streak be over?

It’s Miriana Conte’s turn to wow the stage on Thursday during the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Conte will be the ninth semi-finalist on the stage in Basel with her song Serving, a high-energy entry that earned buzz among Eurovision fans for its provocative lyrics that had to be changed after an EBU decision in March.

From footage and photos of her rehearsals online, the gym balls from her MESC performance will still make an appearance, as will the catsuit and costume change.

What’s new is a big pair of red lips, a disco ball, and the words “DIVA NOT DOWN” across the screen when she finishes her performance.

Thursday’s semi-final starts at 9pm and will be screening on TVM.

Are the odds in her favour?

Years after Destiny’s Je Me Casse raised Malta’s hopes with bookmakers predicting a Top 3 finish at Eurovision, Maltese fans may now view this year’s betting odds with a measure of caution.

If Maltese fans are at least hoping for a spot in the Eurovision final, there’s reason to be optimistic. Conte has an impressive 89% chance of qualifying, according to the odds.

However, winning the contest is a long shot. Conte currently has just a 1% chance of taking the top prize, though bookmakers are predicting a 10th place finish.

As for the favourites, Sweden is leading the pack with Bara bada bastu, a vibrant tribute to Finnish sauna culture. Hot on their heels is Austria, with Wasted Love currently tipped for second place.