Miriana Conte back on the Eurovision stage tonight for the Grand Final

Miriana Conte is back on the Eurovision stage on Saturday night after qualifying to the Grand Final of the contest.

Conte will be the 20th finalist to perform on the stage in Basel with her song Serving, which quickly went viral among Eurovision fans earlier in the year for its provocative lyrics that were later changed after an EBU decision in March.

For her semi-final performance on Thursday, Conte donned a red catsuit and bounced on a gym ball after emerging from a disco ball and a big pair of red lips.

The Grand Final starts at 9pm on Saturday and will air on TVM, the public broadcaster.

Days after her semi-final performance, Conte’s chances of a historic win are very slim with a 1% winning chance.

Her chances of a Top 5 win are only marginally better at 9%, but there is a 33% chance of making it to the Top 10.

As for the favourites, Sweden is leading the pack with Bara bada bastu, a vibrant tribute to Finnish sauna culture. Hot on their heels is Austria, with Wasted Love currently tipped for second place.