Julie Zahra not opposed to Malta pulling out of Eurovision if Israel is allowed to participate

Opposition culture spokesperson Julie Zahra has called on Malta to reconsider its participation in the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest if Israel is permitted to compete, saying music should be used as a tool to deliver a message of peace and protest.

A Malta Eurovision contest winner herself, Zahra’s comments contrast with those made by Culture Minister Owen Bonnici, who recently confirmed Malta would not boycott the competition even if Israel takes part.

Bonnici said he “completely criticises” the actions of the Israeli government but argued that cultural spaces such as Eurovision should remain “safe places” for dialogue and exchange.

Zahra said music is “a living expression” and every song carries a message, including political and social ones. She noted that since 2022, Russia has been banned from the contest following its invasion of Ukraine, and that the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) is expected to decide on Israel’s participation in December.

“Reason dictates that one should await that decision before making premature comments,” Zahra said. “But what is happening in Gaza cannot be brushed aside. The United Nations itself has called it genocide.”

She argued that artists around the world have used their platform to condemn atrocities through performance and protest, and that Malta should do the same.

“I do not agree with the government’s position, precisely because it has the tools to use an artistic forum to deliver a message of condemnation and protest,” she said.

Zahra added that if Malta were to withdraw from Eurovision, funds allocated for the contest could still be distributed to Maltese artists to support their work.

“There are many solutions to ensure artists do not lose out,” she said. “Using music to deliver a message of peace is the natural step Malta should take, as other countries have already announced.”