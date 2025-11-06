Malta Philharmonic Orchestra embarks on UK Tour, showcasing Maltese talent aboard

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) is set to embark on a prestigious tour of the United Kingdom from 8 to 13 November 2025, performing in three of the UK’s most renowned concert halls; Norwich Theatre, G Live in Guildford and London’s Cadogan Hall.

The tour marks another milestone in the orchestra’s ongoing mission to share Malta’s rich musical heritage with audiences around the world Under the baton of Conductor Sergey Smbatyan, the MPO will bring its signature blend of Mediterranean passion and artistic excellence to stages in the UK.

“Our UK tour represents not only a celebration of Maltese artistry but also a cultural dialogue with international audiences,” Chief Executive Officer of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, Vanessa Mangion. “We are proud to represent Malta on this distinguished platform and, as many times before, to perform in some of the most respected halls in the world.”

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, founded in 1968, has grown into one of the leading cultural ambassadors of Malta, performing regularly across Europe, the United States, and Asia. With this UK tour, the MPO continues its tradition of showcasing Malta’s vibrant artistic identity through world-class performances and collaborations.

The repertoire for these concerts features Mozart’s timeless overture to The Magic Flute, and a riveting new work by Maltese composer Karl Fiorini, The prospects of the future. Acclaimed pianist Freddy Kempf takes the spotlight as soloist in Rachmaninoff’s beloved Piano Concerto No. 2, seamlessly blending lyricism with powerful virtuosity. Rich in passion and orchestral colour, Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5 explores themes of longing and redemption with striking melodic beauty and emotional intensity.