Eurovision 2026: Israel allowed to compete as Ireland, Spain, Netherlands and Slovenia boycott

Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands and Slovenia will be boycotting the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, after Israel was allowed to compete.

They were among a number of countries who had called for Israel to be excluded over the war in Gaza, as well as accusations of unfair voting practices.

Spanish broadcaster had called for a secret ballot on the issue at a meeting in Geneva.

It said organisers denied that request, a decision that "increased [our] distrust of the festival's organisation".

Ireland's RTÉ said it felt its “participation remains unconscionable given the appalling loss of lives in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis there which continues to put the lives of so many civilians at risk.”

Spain is one of Eurovision's "Big Five" countries along with France, Germany, Italy and the UK.

Their artists are allowed straight into the final, as their broadcasters provide the largest financial contribution to the EBU.

Martin Green, director of the Eurovision Song Contest, said he was "pleased" that members had been given an "opportunity to debate" Israel's place in the contest before the vote.

"It was a full, frank and honest and quite moving debate, but as we can see from the emphatic result, they really came together on a belief that the Eurovision Song Contest shouldn't be used as a political theatre, it must retain some sense of neutrality."

Israel's President Isaac Herzog praised the decision to allow the country to compete, calling it "an appreciated gesture of solidarity, brotherhood, and co-operation, symbolising a victory over those who seek to silence Israel and spread hatred".

He said he was "glad that Israel will participate again in Eurovision and I hope that the competition will remain one that sanctifies culture, poetry, and friendship between peoples and cross-border cultural understanding".

He added that Israel "deserves to be represented on every stage in the world, and I am fully and actively committed to that".

The CEO of Israel's broadcaster, KAN, said the attempt to disqualify its entry "can only be understood as a cultural boycott.

"A boycott may begin today - with Israel - but no-one knows where it will end or who else it may harm," said Golan Yochpaz.

"Is this what we truly want this contest to be remembered for on its 70th anniversary?"

The Public Broadcasting Services (PBS) are yet to issue a statement on whether Malta will compete, but Culture Minister Owen Bonnici had insisted earlier this year that Malta remain a participant in Eurovision regardless of Israel’s involvement.

But Labour MP Edward Zammit had contradicted Bonnici, saying Malta should not be participating in the Eurovision.

“The same way the European Broadcasting Union kicked out Russia in 2022, Israel should not be allowed to participate for acts which are similar or even worse,” he said in concluding remarks during a parliamentary speech.