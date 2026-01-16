PBS defends decision not to allow Rhiannon repeat performance after in-ear monitor complaint

PBS has defended its decision not to allow singer Rhiannon Micallef to repeat her performance during the Malta Eurovision Song Contest (MESC) semi-final, after the artist said she could not hear herself due to problems with her in-ear monitor.

The issue arose during Tuesday’s semi-final, when Micallef appeared to struggle vocally and later claimed that her in-ear piece was not functioning properly, affecting her ability to stay in key. She subsequently asked to perform again, but the request was denied, prompting backlash and criticism on social media from viewers and supporters.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, PBS said it had addressed the matter “promptly and with care” and had met with Micallef and members of her artistic team to hear their concerns and review the performance.

The broadcaster said that comprehensive technical checks and assessments were carried out following the performance, but no production-side technical fault or audio malfunction was identified or substantiated.

“The situation was assessed in line with established procedures and the applicable Contest Rules,” PBS said, adding that on this basis there was no justification for authorising a repeat performance.

PBS explained that repeat performances are only considered in exceptional circumstances where a verified technical failure has occurred and materially affected the performance, and that any such decision is taken on a case-by-case basis following confirmation by technical and production teams.

The broadcaster stressed that it remains committed to treating all performers with respect and to ensuring fairness, transparency and consistency in the application of contest rules.