DVCO Chamber Music Festival opens with a musical dialogue between Malta and Poland

The inaugural De Valette Chamber Orchestra Festival DV’Classical opens on 4 February 2026 at 8pm at Teatru Manoel with a concert celebrating cultural dialogue between Malta and Poland through chamber music.

The opening programme features Felix Mendelssohn’s Concerto for Violin and String Orchestra in D minor, Henryk Wieniawski’s Fantasia on Themes from Gounod’s Faust, Op. 20, and Mieczysław Karłowicz’s Serenade for Strings in C major, Op. 2, highlighting the expressive richness of the Polish musical tradition alongside Romantic masterworks.

Internationally acclaimed violinist Bartłomiej Nizioł, First Prize winner of the International Henryk Wieniawski Violin Competition, appears as soloist, bringing his renowned depth and lyricism to Wieniawski’s virtuosic score. The concert is conducted by Austrian maestro Christoph Koncz, one of the leading musicians of his generation and former Principal Second Violin of the Vienna Philharmonic.

Under the direction of Music Director Carmine Lauri, this concert sets the tone for DV’Classical as a festival rooted in excellence, dialogue, and shared cultural heritage.

For more information on this concert and to book your tickets, you are invited to visit https://teatrumanoel.mt/event/wieniawski-mendelssohn-karlowicz/ or to call the Teatru Manoel Box Office on (+356) 21246389