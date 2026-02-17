Pitbull to headline Ta’ Qali summer concert in Malta with special guest Lil Jon

American rapper and singer-songwriter Pitbull will perform a concert at Ta’ Qali National Park in Malta on 2 August 2026, with special guest Lil Jon.

The concert, organised by greatt and NnG Promotions, is expected to draw large crowds as part of the peak summer entertainment calendar.

Pitbull, widely known by the moniker “Mr. Worldwide,” has built an international following through a catalogue of chart-topping dance and pop collaborations and is recognised for high-energy live performances featuring large-scale staging and audience interaction.

Lil Jon, a prominent figure in hip-hop and crunk music, will open the event, adding to expectations of a high-intensity show. Organisers said the production will include extensive visual effects, pyrotechnics and a full live performance setup featuring Pitbull’s backing band and dancers.

The performance follows Pitbull’s recent global tour, which sold out multiple arenas and generated significant social media attention from fans adopting the performer’s signature bald look as part of the concert experience.

Ticket prices have been announced across several categories, ranging from €60 for general standing and accessibility tickets to €200 for VIP seated packages.

Organisers have announced a registration window for fans seeking early access to tickets for the Malta. Registration of interest opens on Tuesday, 17 February at 11am local time via the official event website (www.eventworks.mt/pitbull) and will close on Thursday, 19 February at 1am local time. Those who sign up during this period will receive priority access to purchase tickets beginning at 9am local time on Friday, 20 February.

General ticket sales will open later the same morning, starting at 11am local time on Friday, 20 February through the same online platform. The staggered release is intended to manage demand for what is expected to be one of the largest live music events on the island’s summer calendar.