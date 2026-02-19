Over 150 artists, cultural workers call on government to withdraw Eurovision participation

More than 150 artists and cultural workers have called on the government to withdraw Malta from the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest if Israel is allowed to participate.

In a letter addressed to Culture Minister Owen Bonnici and Public Broadcasting Services (PBS) CEO Charles Dalli, signatories said it was time for the government to act “with courage and conscience”.

The letter was sent ahead of a protest titled “Malta: No Music for Genocide”, scheduled to begin at 3pm on Saturday outside parliament before proceeding to the Culture Ministry in Valletta.

Signatories include musicians, actors, theatre directors, filmmakers and photographers, among others involved in Malta’s arts scene.

In their letter, they argued that cultural events are never politically neutral. They pointed to Eurovision’s decision to bar Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, saying this set a precedent that such platforms should not be used to legitimise aggression and human rights abuses.

They said that Israel, which they described as carrying out actions in Gaza that the United Nations has recognised as a case of genocide, and as occupying Palestinian land and parts of Lebanon and Syria, is nonetheless being permitted to compete.

The artists said participating in Eurovision alongside Israel would contribute to what they described as a process of “whitewashing and normalisation” of actions that are destroying Palestinian lives, targeting civilians and violating international law.

While acknowledging the Eurovision has been an important platform for Maltese artists, the signatories said participation ceases to be neutral when a cultural event is used to distract from or legitimise atrocities.

They urged Malta to join Spain, Ireland, Slovenia, Netherlands and Iceland in withdrawing from the 2026 contest, saying such a move would send a clear message that culture must remain a space for accountability rather than concealment of crimes.

The letter concludes that withdrawing from Eurovision 2026 would not simply be symbolic but a moral obligation consistent with Malta’s stated principles of justice, human rights and dignity.

The campaign “Malta: No Music for Genocide” is being led by organisations expressing solidarity with Palestine, together with a body representing workers in the arts and entertainment industry. It has received endorsements from former President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca, the Malta LGBTIQ Rights Movement, human rights organisations, a workers’ union and members of the arts community.