OutBound’s brand new single - A narration of an intimate confession

Maltese pop-rock band OutBound has released a new single, Livin’ a Lie, marking a stylistic shift toward acoustic rock and folk while tackling themes of hidden emotional struggle and personal vulnerability.

Formed in 2022, OutBound features Catherine Gatt on vocals, Steve Galea on guitars, Matthew Drago on bass and Louie Farrugia on drums. The band said the decision to adopt a stripped-back acoustic sound for the track was intended to create a sense of openness and allow listeners to connect more closely with its subject matter.

Livin’ a Lie centres on what the band describes as the quiet suffering of individuals who conceal their emotions behind a façade. According to the group, the acoustic arrangement was chosen to reinforce the song’s intimate tone and underscore its focus on confession and self-reflection.

The single is accompanied by a black-and-white music video co-directed by Edward DeGabriele and Fabian Attard. The video portrays preparations for a burial, symbolising the act of laying personal “secrets” to rest. In the final scenes, the narrative transitions into a performance sequence that coincides with the song’s climax, representing a sense of release and liberation.

Production on the track was handled by Chris Gatt and Edward Abela (Midnight), with mixing and mastering completed by Abela.

Livin’ a Lie and its accompanying video are being released across major streaming platforms. Further information about the band and the single is available on the group’s official website.