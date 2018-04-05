Rock the South | Malta's biggest alternative music festival returns this April

The biggest party in the South returns at Zion Reggae bar for its 7th year this April.

Rock the South at Zion has become a staple in the local music scene and is probably the longest-running alternative music festival in Malta. This year, the event is part of Valletta 2018 – European Capital of Culture.

With over 100 bands performing on the Rock the South stages throughout the year, this year is no less with both local and international bands and artists participating.

This year’s event will see a lineup of amazing bands and artists stretching over three days of jam packed live music, featuring two stages and over 30 artists, and the much anticipated silent disco.

This year’s lineup includes Italian underground superstar Giungla, UK time travelers Soccer96, Plus local legends Beangrowers, Areola Treat and RAS. Local Dance hero Danjeli and Our own sweethearts Brodu plus many more. This year we got an extremely eclectic lineup from Punk to Jazz and Post rock to Reggae.

Doors open at 6.30pm on Friday and Saturday, and at 2pm on Sunday.

The weekends line up:

Friday 20 April

RAGE Against Society (Feat: Patti Patteks), bark bark disco, BILA, Beesqueeze, Double Standard, Heart of Darkness, American Airlines &Shlamizard

ending the night with Rock & Rave

from 22:00

Dark Wave Malta and Kewn Records crew

Saturday 21 April

GIUNGLA (IT), Soccer96 (UK), Danjeli (Live), BEANGROWERS, the areola treat, YEWS, Fuzzhoneys, KNTRL

ending the night with traskurat

from 22:00

Bass Culture and Rock The South Malta Crew

Sunday 22 April

Brodu, Cryptic Street, Cosmicomics, Lucy's Last, Eyes to Argus, Pyramid Suns, Ferret, The Ranch, The PlaKard Project, Krishna, Lady Lizard, Earthrocker, Depth & Volume A, Ra & Fatz

ending the night with Hearts Beating In Time

from 20:00

Freedom Fighters andElectronic Music Malta

The Silent Disco powered by White Noise