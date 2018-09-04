Maltese band clubs spend over €4 million to deliver 1,200 performances in 2017

Over 1,200 performances were estimated to have been staged by Maltese band clubs in 2017, of which just over a third were at a locality different to that of the performing band club.

Data released by the National Statistics Office shows that in total, performances by band clubs

were estimated to have increased by 7.3 per cent when compared to 2014.

But registered band club membership for the year under review dropped by 0.6 per cent (162 members) – a decline that was mainly a result of downward shifts in trainee band players.

Out of the total band club members in 2017, 2,242 were resident band players and 1,282 were trainees. There were also 1,095 committee members, and 22,707 ordinary members.

Just over a quarter of band club members were females. The highest female presence was registered among trainee band players, while the lowest was in band club committees. During the period under review, female resident band players amounted to 27.4 per cent.

Similar to past findings of this survey, results show that the largest number of resident band players in Malta and Gozo was recorded in the South-Eastern district (25.2 per cent).

Total recurrent expenditure during 2017 was estimated at over €4 million, up by 18.6 per cent when compared to 2014. Remuneration of band players accounted for 35.9 per cent of the total recurrent expenditure. On a district level, the South Eastern and Northern Harbour districts spent the most, 27.2 and 22.3 per cent respectively.

Total recurrent income registered by band clubs during 2017 was estimated at €5.1 million, up by 37.8 per cent when compared to 2014. Band clubs in the South-Eastern district registered the highest income, with a share of 27.8 per cent of the total. At 7.2 per cent, band clubs in the Northern district registered the lowest share.

Apart from other income, which includes government funds and rents, donations were the next main income source, amounting to 23.4 per cent of the total recurrent income.

Between 2014 and 2017, average expenditure per band club rose from €37,526 to €44,516, while average income per band club rose from €41,049 to €56,572.