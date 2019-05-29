[WATCH] Brikkuni’s new banger is frontman Mario Vella’s hymn to his late father

Rock band Brikkuni have returned with a music video for their new single Aħfirli Missier Għax Ser Nerġa, a song about frontman Mario Vella’s relationship with his late father.

Vella’s father passed away in November. “The relationship with my father was based on love but also comprised of many conflicts and misunderstandings typical in father-son relationships,” he said.

The personal song is one from Brikkuni’s fourth album titled Il-Ħajja, Il-Mewt, In-Nisa, which will be released some time next year. The angsty song features distorted guitar and a snazzy solo, with undertones of repentance and reprieve – another strong addition to Brikkuni’s repertoire.

The music video was directed by Nick Theuma and Ian Schranz.

