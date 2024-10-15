ŻfinMalta to perform ‘Utopia’ at first Festival of Ideas at Casino Maltese

Malta’s national dance company ŻfinMalta performed on Friday 11th October during the Musikè festival in Padua, Italy at Ferrari theatre, with a spectacular performance applauded by a full house audience.

Nine ŻfinMalta dancers, under the artistic direction of Matthew William Robinson, performed Utopia, a unique contemporary piece choreographed by Emanuel Gat, which premiered in Malta at the Manoel theatre in May 2023.

“International touring is a core part of what we do, proudly representing Malta on stages all over the world. It was an honour to be invited to Musike Festival and contribute to the rich programme of work presented to audiences. We look forward to performing ‘Utopia’ by Emanuel Gat in Malta later this year as part of the inaugural Festival of Ideas,” Robinson said.

Musikè is the festival of music, theatre, dance promoted and organised by the Cassa di Risparmio Foundation of Padua and Rovigo. The selected shows are based on dialogue between the arts, and it hosts some of the most prestigious artists of the national and international scene perform in Padova and Rovigo.

ŻfinMalta’s new season launched under NAPA in September. Its next performance of Utopia will be at the first Festival of ideas on 8 November at the Casino Maltese.