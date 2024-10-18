Clowns explain the rise of populism and the fight against authoritarians

Teatru Manoel and TOI TOI Next Gen present ‘Project Dictator, Or: why democracy is overrated and I don’t miss it at all’, a performance that uses clowning to explore themes of democracy, politics, and totalitarianism, devised by the award-winning UK-based company Rhum + Clay.

‘Project Dictator’ is billed as a “beautiful and bonkers collaboration” between Rhum + Clay and director Hamish MacDougall, in a darkly comic production that uses clowning to explore the rise of populism, the complicity or fight against authoritarianism, and the role of art and entertainment under oppressive regimes.

The performance forms part of ‘TOI TOI’s Next Gen’ programme’ a participatory and diverse selection of international fringe theatre productions to be shown in Teatru Manoel’s intimate Studio Theatre.

Rhum + Clay is a UK-based company led by artistic directors Julian Spooner and Matthew Wells and was formed in 2010 at the renowned École Jacques Lecoq. Their work is created through a collaborative devised process, and always with a different creative ensemble.

‘Project Dictator’ is a performance that addresses the delicate topic of totalitarianism, through the whacky genre of clowning. The process began with extensive conversations with artists from Syria, Venezuela, Brazil, Hungary, Thailand, Turkey and Azerbaijan, all of whom had experience of making art under oppressive regimes. These conversations informed the vision and ambition of the piece, to make a production that speaks to the current political climate.

Rhum + Clay and TOI TOI will also present an actors’ clowning workshop with the company’s two co-artistic directors, who are experienced teachers and have created bespoke performance, technique and devising workshops for numerous universities and professional training institutions. Participants will learn the clown ‘state’ and even develop their own unique clowning identity.

‘Project Dictator’ runs from the 24th to the 27th October, and has an age rating of 16+.