Biblical desire, tyranny and kingship: Rediscovering the story of David and Jonathan

Offering a fresh take on a classic biblical narrative, Id-Dnub tal-Magħżulin – written by Adrian Buckle and Trevor Zahra – is a must-see for audiences this season.

For director Tyrone Grima, passing on the play was simply not an option. “When Adrian presented me with the script, I could not say no!” he smiles. Id-Dnub tal-Magħżulin centres around the story of David and Ġonatan (Jonathan), biblical figures of the Kingdom of Israel, and explores the dynamics of their relationship amid the growing tyranny of Sawlu (King Saul). “The biggest challenge,” Grima explains, “is making it understandable to those who are not familiar with the biblical text, and at the same time keeping it fresh to those who know the text well.”

Depicting the intricacy of the protagonists’ relationship was important from the beginning. “I’m blessed to have such a talented, energetic and brave cast, who are willing to experiment and venture into complex emotional matters,” he shares. “In the first two weeks, we did a lot of research on biblical theology and on queer theory and found ways to make these two share a dialogue within the context of this play.” This allowed the actors – Miguel Formosa and Benjamin Abela, who play Ġonatan and David, respectively – a solid background to interpret their characters.

Joining Formosa and Abela in bringing the famous story to life is a talented cast that also features Sean Borg, Mandy Muscat, Stefan Farrugia, Josue Formosa, Bernard Zammit and Matthias Zarb.

“I was also greatly supported by the intimacy director, Simone Ellul, who choreographed the more intimate scenes – one of which includes a moment of full nudity. Simone’s work is delicate and amazing!” reveals Grima, adding that the chemistry between the two lovers promises to enthral the audience.

Grima also commends the creative team’s efforts in creating a universe that feels contemporary, while still respecting the biblical origins of the story. “Adrian has assembled a team of great designers to make this possible,” he acknowledges. “Michela Manduca’s costumes are out of this world. She worked hand-in-hand with Mandy Abela to ensure that the style was reflected in the choice of make-up. I enjoyed collaborating with Alex Vella Gregory on the musical score and songs, which sound biblical with a subtle contemporary hint. And, of course, all this is crowned in the minimalist, yet strongly symbolic, set design by Romualdo Moretti.”

Grima shares the final touches currently underway on the production’s design: “Dali Aguerbi’s light design and Stefan Scerri’s sound design are at their initial stages, and I am eager to discover what their excellent work will add to the ambience of the play.”

The play’s relevance for today’s audiences goes beyond its brave and bold exploration of a homoerotic relationship, Grima points out, with dynamics that supersede both its gay subject matter and its biblical origins. “It is about the pain and woundedness that we go through when we love, and when that love is oppressed or cannot be expressed, or is simply not acknowledged,” he says. “I think that, to a degree, all of us can relate to that.”

Emotionally, the play is laden, exploring themes of love under oppression, human identity and the desire for connection. However, Grima hopes it will also inspire audiences to view the Bible from a different angle. “After all, that was a key reason why Adrian penned this work, which Trevor adapted and translated,” he admits.

“He wanted to show that not only does the sacred text not condemn homosexuality – biblical scholars highlight that references against homosexuality in the Bible have been misunderstood and today are read in a different way – but actually presents models of same-sex affection.” And out of all those stories? “David and Jonathan’s reigns supreme”.

Id-Dnub tal-Magħżulin performs at Valletta Campus Theatre (VCT), Valletta, on 31 January and 1, 2, 7, 8, 9 February 2025, with performances starting at 7.30pm. Performances on 31 January, 2 February and 7 February will be followed by a post-show lecture and Q&A session with Rev Prof Josef Mario Briffa SJ. This production is suitable for audiences aged 16 and above, due to mature themes. Id-Dnub tal-Magħżulin is supported by Arts Council Malta. Tickets are available at www.adrianbuckle.com.