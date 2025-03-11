Celebrating 40 years of excellence: The YADA Dance Company’s spectacular anniversary production

The YADA Dance Company is celebrating 40 years of artistic excellence with DIVAS II - The Dance Show at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta, showcasing iconic musical legends through a dynamic blend of dance and music.

The production features Malta's top talent, international dancers, and renowned choreographers. This spectacular event honors YADA's legacy and its impact on the world of performing arts.

For four decades, the YADA Dance Company has been a beacon of artistic excellence, captivating audiences both nationally and internationally. Since its inception in September 1984, YADA has graced stages worldwide, delivering breathtaking performances that have mesmerized over a million spectators.

From prestigious launches, such as the Opening Ceremonies of CHOGM in 2005 and 2015, to the Millennium celebrations and the first-ever broadcast of the President’s Concert in collaboration with PBS and the MPO, YADA has been at the heart of Malta’s cultural evolution. Having performed across 29 countries and four continents, its impact on the world of dance is undeniable.

As the company marks its remarkable 40-year journey, an electrifying dance and music spectacle, DIVAS II - The Dance Show, will take center stage at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta on the 7th, 8th, 9th, 14th, 15th, and 16th of March 2025. Directed by the visionary Felix Busuttil, this milestone production will unite a stellar ensemble of dancers, choreographers, and artists, both past and present, who have shaped YADA’s legacy.

Audiences can expect a dazzling tribute to some of the greatest musical icons of all time. From the powerhouse vocals of Rihanna, Adele, and Dolly Parton to the revolutionary artistry of Kate Bush, Beyoncé, and Freddie Mercury, this production will be a vibrant homage to legendary DIVAS. The stage will also shine with the presence of Malta’s finest musical talents, including Ira Losco, Destiny, Sarah Bonnici, Amber, Glen Vella, Claudette Pace, Debbie Scerri, Chiara, MaryRose Mallia, and Doreen Galea.

This grand celebration extends beyond YADA itself, as several leading local dance schools—The College of Dance, Alison White Dance Studio, Dance Project Studios, Alegria, RIDM Academy, Mandy Dance Academy, and La Voix Studios by Gillian Attard—join forces to support this extraordinary production. The show will also feature the choreographic brilliance of acclaimed artists Cheryl Lofreda and Luke Brincat, further enriching the artistic experience.

Elevating this event to an international scale, world-renowned dancers will grace the stage, including South Africa’s Firedance Rosana Maya. Stefano Forti, famed for his collaborations with the legendary Raffaella Carrà will also be responsible for choreographing select numbers of the show. Adding a unique flair to the spectacle, the celebrated Italian drag artists Karma B from Rai will also perform, ensuring an unforgettable fusion of dance, music, and theatrical artistry.

This isn’t just a show—it’s a tribute to four decades of passion, dedication, and innovation in dance. As YADA continues to shape the future of performing arts, DIVAS II - The Dance Show promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Secure your tickets and be part of history as we celebrate the unparalleled legacy of the YADA Dance Company!