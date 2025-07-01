40 dancers to represent Malta at Dance World Cup finals in Burgos

A total of 40 dancers from Malta will be competing against the world’s best in the Dance World Cup finals in Burgos, Spain.

Billed as the world’s largest dance competition, the DWC will see more than 9,000 dancers from 55 countries showcasing their talents over the next 10 days.

The dancers on Team Malta come from five dance schools—Mandy Dance Academy, Free Art, Mikiel Anton Vassalli College – Malta School of Drama & Dance, Street Elements and The Turning Pointe Dance Theatre—and the talented Ria Gauci who qualified as an independent.

All dancers were selected through the Dance World Cup Malta Qualifiers held last February in Malta. The qualifiers featured over 100 dancers, who were judged by international professionals.

The finals take place between 3-12 July in the medieval city of Burgos, the provincial capital in Spain’s Castile and León region. The parade and opening ceremony will take place on Friday, 4 July bringing a festive atmosphere to the streets of Burgos.

According to the Dance World Cup Malta Qualifier Organisers, Lauren Stanton and Laura Zahra, the event is recognised as the “Olympics of dance” since it blends competition with culture and education on “a world-class stage”.

Stanton and Zahra said: “This opportunity is not only a testament to the talent we have here in Malta, but also a life-changing experience for our young dancers. Performing on an international stage allows them to grow artistically, build confidence, and connect with dancers from all around the globe. It’s an honour to witness Malta being represented at such a high level of excellence.”

The young dancers from Malta have been putting in hours of training over the past weeks to perfect their routines ahead of the finals. They will be competing in the following genres: Contemporary, jazz, lyrical, classical ballet, commercial and street dance, acro-dance, tap and national dance.

The dance extravaganza will also include daily masterclasses by DWC judges and scholarships from renowned institutions such as the Royal Academy of Dance and Ballet School of Belgium will be on offer.

Burgos to welcome 25,000 visitors

Meanwhile, apart from the dancers, the Dance World Cup is expected to attract 25,000 visitors to Burgos with local media reporting hotels full to the brim.

The opening parade starts at the foot of Burgos Cathedral at 7pm on Friday and will end at Plaza Santa Tereza, as it crawls through downtown Burgos.

The city will host more than 300 dance and preparation sessions across four locations, all within walking distance of each other.

The main stages are at the Fórum Evolución, which hosts the red stage and the green stage, where finals and masterclasses will be held.

Competitions will also take place on the stage of the Teatro Principal, while training spaces are available at the Colegio del Círculo, where rehearsals will take place in the sports centre. Master classes by specialised instructors will be held at the Monastery of San Juan.