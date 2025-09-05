The trial of Artemisia comes to the stage this October in Valletta

Based on surviving court transcripts, NAĦLIFLEK is set to dramatizes the seven-month trial in 1612 of Agostino Tassi, accused of sexually assaulting Baroque painter Artemisia Gentileschi.

Performed for the first time in Maltese, watch as the gruelling seven-month trial of the formidable icon of Baroque art and the Caravaggio movement, who captivated Rome, is recounted through a production that blends myth, history and contemporary commentary to tell the powerful story of the woman behind the paintings of a generation.

Taking place in October, NAĦLIFLEK will star Kim Dalli, Clare Agius and Sarah-Lee Zammit and will be staged, for a one-of-a-kind run, in Valletta’s picturesque Our Lady of the Pilar Church.

“This new translation by Kim Dalli brings the story closer to home, featuring a formidable cast that includes Clare Agius and Sarah-Lee Zammit, with the participation of Analise Mifsud and Claire Tonna, under the direction of Marta Vella and produced by Daniel Azzopardi,” the production team said.

NAĦLIFLEK will be staged from 17 to 26 October 2025 and will be performed in Maltese, with shows with English surtitles on Sunday 19 and Friday 24 October 2025. This project is supported by Arts Council Malta, in collaboration with the Istituto Italiano di Cultura, La Valletta