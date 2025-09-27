Shirts off, curtain up: MADC goes The Full Monty

One of Britain’s most beloved films will take to the Teatru Manoel stage for two weekends this autumn, as MADC presents The Full Monty – the heartwarming and hilarious story of six out-of-work steelworkers with nothing left to lose but their clothes.

Adapted by Simon Beaufoy – the Academy Award-winning writer behind the original film – the stage production is as bold, funny and daring as the film that became a cultural phenomenon. Plus, for a limited time only, audiences in Malta can experience MADC’s star-studded live show for less, with an early bird ticket deal offering a 20% discount on all boxes at Teatru Manoel!

Set in Sheffield in the late nineties, The Full Monty follows a group of unemployed steelworkers who hatch a plan to make ends meet. What begins as a light-hearted scheme quickly becomes the raw and uplifting journey of the men and women of a city on the dole.

Known for its mix of laugh-out-loud comedy and poignant moments, The Full Monty still resonates today, over twenty-five years after its big screen debut. Although the live stage production’s mature themes and nudity carry a 16+ certificate, at its core, The Full Monty is about humanity and heart – a reminder of how laughter and friendship can endure, even in the toughest times.

Leading the extraordinary line-up of seasoned favourites and exciting new voices are Alan Paris, Stephen Oliver, Brendon Thearle, Lewis Preston, Shaun Rizzo and Taha Chaudhry, alongside Keira Galea, Richard Godden, Alan Azzopardi, Matthew Grech Marguerat and Sarah Jane Zrinzo. Meanwhile, other stage veterans Pia Zammit, Coryse Borg, Steve Casaletto, Angelica Sant and Antonio Tufigno also offer special appearances. Completing the cast, The Full Monty introduces Charlie Paris and Simon Tufigno, who share the role of ‘Nathan’.

Behind the scenes, director Francesca Briffa leads an equally formidable creative team. Set designer Romualdo Moretti, costume designer Nicole Cuschieri, lighting designer Chris Gatt and dialect coach Stephen Oliver lend their expertise. Choreographer Sarah Jane Zrinzo also adds a layer of flair and precision to the show’s most iconic moments, sweeping audiences along with the energy and nostalgia of this pop culture-defining story, in a production that promises to knock the socks (and everything else) off Malta’s next theatre season.

MADC’s production of Simon Beaufoy’s The Full Monty performs at Teatru Manoel, Valletta, on 24, 25, 26, 31 October and 1, 2 November, with all performances at 7.30pm. This production contains mature themes and nudity, and is suitable for audiences aged 16 and over. Booking is open at www.teatrumanoel.mt, with an early bird offer discounting 20% off the full ticket price of boxes, for a limited time only. This amateur production of The Full Monty is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd on behalf of Samuel French Ltd: www.concordtheatricals.co.uk.