PLIGHT by Destaged Dance in Gozo

Destaged Dance is presenting PLIGHT, a triple bill of contemporary dance that explores struggle, resilience and personal journeys; the production featured three distinct works that addressed challenging situations while offering insight into the artists’ experiences, and organizers said it aims to create an immersive and intimate atmosphere for audiences.

The three works are:

Ara Naqra – A captivating danced installation, which explores a common social practice. The dancers are confined to their space, while the audience surrounds them and even share some of this space.

The Mother in Me - A poignant contemporary dance interpretation of Maleficent's story, inspired by Serena Valentino's "Mistress of Evil." This work delves into the complexities of Maleficent's past and how this led to the destructive relationship she had with her own daughter, Aurora and ultimately her own demise.

The Day you were not – A deeply moving danced journey through the stages of grief, offering a powerful and emotional experience.

The title, PLIGHT, serves as a thematic anchor, subtly connecting these three works. Each piece, in its own unique way, delves into challenging and difficult situations. What makes PLIGHT truly unique is its profound personal connection to the artist. These three works were created over a ten-year period, representing a significant progression and growth through the artist's own life. Audiences will witness a journey of emotional maturity and artistic evolution unfold on stage.

"Through these thought-provoking performances, Destaged Dance aims to create a closer bond between the audience and the dancers, fostering a richer appreciation for the art form. PLIGHT contributes to Malta's cultural landscape by offering an engaging and accessible contemporary dance experience, inviting audiences to reflect on the complexities of the human condition through a deeply personal lens," the dance company said.

This project also fosters dynamic collaborations between local and foreign artists, creating a vibrant bridge between local and international talent. This international exchange not only enriches the performances but also provides unique learning opportunities for everyone involved.

PLIGHT will open its doors on 24 October at the New Sir Arturo Mericieca Primary School Hall in Victoria Gozo, with a repeat performance on 25 October. Tickets are FREE but booking on [email protected] is necessary.