The Malta premier of Jeff Wayne’s musical version of The War of the Worlds

The Gozo Youth Orchestra, together with 7 Star Pyramid Productions and Festivals Malta, will present the Malta premiere of Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War of the Worlds –The New Generation at Teatru tal-Opra Aurora in Victoria, Gozo, on Saturday, 22 November 2025, at 7.30pm.

Under the baton of Maestro Joseph Grech, audiences will be transported into H.G. Wells’ legendary tale through one of the most celebrated progressive rock musicals of all time. With its thrilling fusion of live orchestra, electrifying rock elements, soaring vocals and dramatic narration, this production promises an unmissable night of spectacle and sound.

For the first time in Malta, local audiences will experience the power of Jeff Wayne’s reimagined masterpiece, complete with Liam Neeson’s acclaimed video narration, dazzling lighting design, and special effects that will bring the Martian invasion to life on the Aurora stage. A cast of some of Malta’s and Gozo’s finest musicians and singers are already in rehearsals to deliver what is being described as the Orchestra’s most ambitious production yet.

Since its first release in 1978, The War of the Worlds has become a global phenomenon, captivating millions with its unique blend of symphonic orchestration, rock opera and timeless storytelling. Jeff Wayne’s New Generation version, launched in 2012, has carried this legacy to new audiences, ensuring the music’s relevance and excitement for decades to come.

Now, this international musical phenomenon will echo through Gozo. One night only. One epic performance. One extraordinary chance to be part of history.

Book now at www.teatruaurora.com or call +356 79045779 to secure your seat for this unforgettable musical journey.