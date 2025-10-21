Y Don’t U dancers represent Malta at Can You Dance? Super Convention in Liverpool

The Maltese dance team Y Don’t U wooed audiences at the Can You Dance? Super Convention held in Liverpool over the weekend with a powerful performance.

Choreographed by Marianna Micallef, the performance titled No One Is Left Behind – We’re In This As A Team, highlighted unity, support and togetherness—values that lie at the core of the team’s identity.

Y Don’t U team members were selected after auditions held earlier in the year.

Throughout the weekend, individual members of the team also took part in a wide range of masterclasses with leading UK dance professionals. Several students were personally selected to demonstrate routines, while others were offered further training opportunities, recognising their talent and effort.

This marked the third consecutive year that the Y Don’t U team attended the CYD? Convention, which gathers thousands of dancers, choreographers, and industry professionals from across the world for a weekend of workshops, performances and networking.

Y Don’t U’s visit to the UK was supported by Visit Malta.

Students interested in joining the Y Don’t U Performance Team can get in touch through the team’s social media pages for details about auditions for next year’s CYD? Convention.