Teatru Manoel to present Studio Francis Ebejer winning comedy SOFIE

This November, Teatru Manoel will present the Studio Francis Ebejer winning play ‘SOFIE’ by Anthony Portelli.

Opening on 14 November, this new comedy in Maltese present a “highly comical scenario whilst also dealing with the culturally relevant issues of technology and artificial intelligence.”

Directed by Josette Ciappara, ‘SOFIE’ follows Thomas who, much to his wife’s dismay, has ordered a drone online. When the delivery arrives, instead of a drone they find an attractive girl robot, who quickly learns to adapt to her new environment. Their son Mark is amused, the maid is perplexed and the Customs Department is on their heels.

Teatru Manoel said that under Josette Ciappara’s direction, a strong team of local actors will deliver Anthony Portelli’s fast-paced and witty script.

The cast features Simon Curmi, Sarah Vella, Magda van Kuilenburg, Justin Calleja, Christine Francalanza, Mario (Snits) Spiteri and Emmanuel Cassar. The set design for ‘SOFIE’ is in the hands of Pierre Portelli.

‘SOFIE’ was chosen as one of the winners of Studio Francis Ebejer 2025, a collaboration between Teatru Manoel, Teatru Malta and Spazju Kreattiv with the support of Arts Council Malta. The competition supports the development and production of three new stage plays and one radio play, all in the Maltese language.

‘SOFIE’ will run at Teatru Manoel from 14 to 16 November, and again from 19 to 21 November. For more information on the production and to book tickets, guests are invited to visit https://teatrumanoel.mt/event/sofie/ or to call the Teatru Manoel Box Office at (+356) 21246389.