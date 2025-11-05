The Trial of Artemisia staged in Maltese for the first time

In October, NAĦLIFLEK brought to the stage the trial of Artemisia Gentileschi, painter, survivor, and pioneer, in Maltese for the first time. For actors Clare Agius, Kim Dalli, and Sarah-Lee Zammit, the production was more than a retelling of history: it was an exploration of loyalty, betrayal, power, and justice, given new immediacy through the Maltese language.

For Kim, who performed the role of Artemisia and translated the play into Maltese, the language itself became a vehicle for emotional truth. "Maltese has a unique power in expressing raw emotion. Its guttural sounds lend themselves to the depth, the ache, and even the violence of feelings in a way that feels very direct and visceral. That intensity enhances the storytelling and makes the experience more immediate for a local audience."

Parts of the script drew directly from Artemisia’s 17th-century trial. Kim explained that translating them into Maltese felt surprisingly natural. "The original transcripts were in Italian, and linguistically, Maltese is close to Italian. That closeness gave the text real immediacy and authenticity."

Carrying Artemisia’s voice, she said, was a profound responsibility. "She embodies not only her own story of trauma but also the collective voice of countless women across history. Yet Artemisia’s story is not defined by tragedy alone. What makes her compelling is her resilience and refusal to be diminished. Despite the violence she suffered, she carved out a career that defied the conventions of her time."

Clare Agius took on the role of Tuzia, Artemisia’s maid, a character whose betrayal runs deep. "I would have run a mile from people like Tuzia in real life," Clare admitted. "Stepping into her shoes is challenging. But Tuzia has an arc. Towards the end, another side of her emerges, revealing why she may have betrayed Artemisia. Often we overlook that perpetrators have their own suffering. I’m not excusing them, but it shows that every character has many layers."

The complexity of Tuzia was part of what drew Clare to the role. "She too was a victim at one point but made a wrong choice. Navigating between protection and betrayal is what makes theatre meaningful for me. Each time I experience something like this, I grow in mind and spirit, and that is the purpose of theatre."

Both actresses slipped into multiple roles throughout the performance. Clare drew on people she knows to shape each character, practicing until their transitions felt natural. Kim described her approach as carrying "a series of suitcases," each containing a character’s mannerisms, memories, and thought processes, while Artemisia’s presence remained the anchor that tied the story together.

Sarah-Lee portrayed Agostino Tassi, Artemisia’s aggressor, a role that carried psychological complexity. She spoke of the challenge of understanding such a dark figure without reducing him to a simple villain.

"For Tassi, I focused on his physicality, how he moves, how he carries himself, and how that affects his speech and expression of emotions like anger. I explored the world he lived in, the beliefs, attitudes, and social norms that shaped him. The goal isn’t to justify his actions, but to understand what might have driven him."

Performing in Maltese added intimacy and immediacy to the role, grounding the story in a way that resonated with the local audience. Sharing the stage with Clare and Kim, Sarah-Lee reflected on the dynamic they created.

"They are incredibly generous actors. That generosity brings the story to life. Our director, Marta Vella, leads with tremendous empathy, creating a safe space where we can take emotional risks. Because we trust each other, the intensity in certain scenes feels organic and truly earned."

The themes of loyalty, betrayal, power, and injustice remained relevant. Kim noted how history echoes in today’s world. "More than four centuries have passed, yet modern Artemisias still appear in the headlines. Victim blaming, doubt, and shaming persist, now amplified by social media. These themes remain painfully relevant."

Sarah-Lee observed that both Artemisia and Tassi’s stories offered insights into contemporary power structures. "History moves in cycles. The dynamics of power, oppression, and empathy repeat themselves. Theatre allows audiences to step into experiences outside their own, fostering empathy that can, even slightly, reshape old patterns."

For all three actors, NAĦLIFLEK was not just a story of the past but a mirror for the present. In giving Artemisia a voice on the Maltese stage, the production revealed not just history but its enduring resonance.

NAĦLIFLEK is written by Breach Theatre, produced by Daniel Azzopardi, directed by Marta Vella and translated to Maltese by Kim Dalli. The show was staged until the 26th October 2025 and was performed in Maltese, with shows with English surtitles. This project was supported by Arts Council Malta, in collaboration with the Istituto Italiano di Cultura, La Valletta and Heritage Malta.