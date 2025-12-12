Chucky’s one-person Jack and the Beanstalk panto returns to Spazju Kreattiv

A new one-person pantomime led by drag performer Chucky Bartolo will headline this year’s alternative festive theatre offerings in Malta. The production, written and directed by Vikesh Godhwani, reimagines Jack and the Beanstalk as a high-energy solo performance featuring political satire, pop-music numbers and guest appearances.

The show marks the latest entry in Godhwani’s Panto in the Dark series and follows last year’s debut of the solo-performer format. According to the director, the success of the 2023 edition prompted a more ambitious approach for this year. “We’ve dialed up the madness for this year’s edition,” Godhwani said, noting that the creative team is “trying things that haven’t been done in the space before” and using the fairy tale to examine “contemporary giants” with outsized power.

Chucky, who provides voices for Love Island Malta, will perform every character in the production. The performer said the format allows drag to be showcased in a new theatrical setting while maintaining the familiar structure of panto. “It’s always exciting to bring drag to Malta in a new format,” Chucky said, adding that the collaboration with Godhwani “definitely bring[s] out the best in each other.”

The production promises a mix of comedy, audience interaction and adult-oriented humour, positioning itself as an alternative seasonal event for local theatre audiences. Dates and venue details are expected to be released by the organisers.

Performances of Chucky’s Solo Panto – Jack and The Beanstalk will take place at Spazju Kreattiv in Pjazza Kastilja, Valletta, on 19, 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28 December, with shows starting at 8pm. (7pm on Sundays). Tickets are priced at €25 for stalls and €20 for balcony seating, with €20 concessions available. The production is recommended for audiences aged 18 and over. Bookings can be made through the Spazju Kreattiv website.