Mediterranean music and dance take centre stage with Bodyterranean at Teatru Manoel

This February 7 and 8, Teatru Manoel welcomes a groundbreaking performance featuring an ensemble of Greek and Italian dancers, accompanied by two Maltese singers, for Bodyterranean: A dynamic dance show where rhythm and movement take centre stage.

Bodyterranean is a unique dance and music performance that embraces Mediterranean culture and bodies. Led by Simone Mongelli, who is an Italian music artist based in Greece, Bodyterranean highlights the most primal musical instrument: the human body itself. Combining traditional Greek and Southern Italian songs with body percussion and choreography, the ensemble will use their bodies and voices only to create their soundtrack.

Joined by local vocalists Doreen Galea and Mariele Żammit, the troupe will tell stories of joys and sorrows, of love, exile, motherhood, and diversity; stories which people of all cultures and backgrounds can recognise and relate to. The songs in Bodyterranean, stripped down to their purest form of body and voice, tell stories that erase differences and cry out for equality and peace.

Described as creating "music without instruments", Simone Mangelli and the cast of Bodyterranean have been performing across Greece and the Mediterranean since 2017, resulting in an extremely fine-tuned piece of dance theatre that is sure to delight music and dance lovers alike.

Bodyterranean will run for two shows only, on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 February at 19:30pm. Tickets can be purchased at https://teatrumanoel.mt/event/bodyterranean/ or by calling the Teatru Manoel Box Office at (+356) 21246389