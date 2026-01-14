Press Mute pulls back the curtain on power, media and manipulation

In a world flooded with spin, soundbites and social media outrage, a new theatrical production offers a razor-sharp take on the media’s uneasy place in a hyper-political, hyper-social reality.

Mainly set in a struggling newsroom, Press Mute explores how facts are filtered, stories buried, and public trust frays as algorithms dictate what we see and feel.

Misinformation and media fatigue collide in this urgent satire, where no one is immune - not even the truth.

Based on the concept of ‘live journalism’, Press Mute pulls the curtain back on political corruption, the buying of media influence, and the erosion of public accountability. With direct audience interaction, the play blurs the line between observer and participant, echoing a world where we’re all part of the story, whether we like it or not.

The play blends live action, multimedia and audience interaction to ask: when outrage becomes entertainment, who controls the narrative?

Written and directed by editor and journalist Herman Grech and produced by Udjenza, the play runs for six nights at Spazju Kreattiv, St James Cavalier, starting on 20 February.

Grech, whose recent works include De-terminated and They Blew Her Up, blends his journalistic experience and immediacy in a production that speaks directly to our times.

The one-act play features five of Malta’s most recognisable names on stage and in the media: Mark Laurence Zammit, Michela Farrugia, Davide Tucci, Philip Leone Ganado and Trudy Kerr.

The production is part of Udjenza’s special anniversary season under the artistic direction of Toni Attard, celebrating five years of artistic creation. Press Mute is supported by Arts Council Malta and produced in collaboration with Spazju Kreattiv.

For further information visit www.udjenza.co