Big Brother is always watching: Dystopian classic 1984 to be staged at Teatru Manoel this March

Teatru Manoel presents a new TOI TOI Classics production, of George Orwell’s dystopian masterpiece 1984 in this powerful adaptation by Robert Icke and Duncan Macmillan.

More than seventy years after its publication, 1984 remains urgently relevant. The production interrogates not only the power of the state, but also the fragility of truth, memory, and love.

Set within a stark, fluid environment, the play follows Winston Smith, played by Edward Caruana Galizia, a low-ranking member of the ruling Party, as he begins to question the regime that governs every aspect of life. His forbidden relationship with Julia, played by Tina Rizzo, becomes an act of rebellion in a society where even private thoughts are monitored. As Winston’s resistance deepens, the consequences become increasingly brutal and inescapable.

This new production, directed by Petra Sant, emphasises the emotional and moral complexity at the heart of the story. “This production leans into the play’s fractured structure and treats time as unstable. We move between three distinct worlds: the Present, Memory, and a Meta-Space of Observation. These worlds are not just shifts in time, but shifts in how power operates.” explains Sant.

The TOI TOI Classics, lead by Manager Kate Fenech Field, is at the heart of Teatru Manoel’s Learning and Participation Programming. “Our Classics productions offer the opportunity to produce work of great artistic depth, sparking critical thinking, examining human behaviour no matter how thrilling or uncomfortable”, Fenech Field explains. “This season we chose a contemporary telling of a frighteningly prophetic Classic”.

The production also stars Alan Paris and Stephen Oliver, Nicholas Jackman, Carla Abela, Naomi Scicluna, Brendon Thearle, and Alex Weenink. Set design is by Adrian Mamo, lighting design by Gianluca Bianco, sound design by Sergio Costa and visual content is designed by Dylan Odom.

Running from Friday 6th to Sunday 8th March, and then again the following weekend on Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th March.. Admission age is 14+ and tickets can be purchased online at https://teatrumanoel.mt/event/1984/ or from the Teatru Manoel Box Office - in person or over the phone at (+356) 21246389.