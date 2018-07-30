Earnings divide markets and the week ahead | Calamatta Cuschieri

U.S. markets ended the week lower on Friday following disappointing results from Twitter Inc, Exxon and Intel. The highly-anticipated release of gross domestic product data also showed that economic growth remains relatively strong but came in a shade below lofty expectations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 76.01 points, or 0.3%, to 25,451.06. The S&P 500 index shed 18.62 points, or 0.7%, to 2,818.82 and the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 114.77 points, or 1.5%, to 7,737.42.

European markets meanwhile closed with their strongest weekly gain in more than four months with Carrefour’s shares surging as the French retailer added to a batch of better-than-expected earnings that have helped push regional equities to a six-week high. The Stoxx Europe 600 index closed up 0.4% at 392.08, its highest finish since June 14 and Germany’s DAX 30 index closed with a gain of 0.4% at 12,860.40,

The week ahead

Investors will have many reminders in their corporate calendars this week as we roll on into height of earnings season. About a quarter of S&P 500 companies report in what will be the last big week for second-quarter earnings. Earnings are up about 22.6 percent over last year and are beating estimates at a pace of 4-to-1. Apple, Caterpillar, Procter and Gamble, DowDuPont, Pfizer and Tesla are among the names reporting, but Apple will be the most widely watched. Berkshire Hathaway, Barclays, Tesla, Toyota, BMW, and Rio Tinto are also scheduled to announce their latest numbers.

Trade will be a highlight in the economic calendar on Wednesday when $16 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods are expected to be implemented, and China is expected to put tariffs on U.S. goods in return. Administration officials have said talks with China have basically stalled, which is another reason analysts expect progress with Europe and on revising the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada.

Central banks in the U.S., Japan, the U.K., Brazil and India all meet this week. The Bank of Japan may tweak its yield-curve control policy and cut its CPI forecasts, while the Bank of England is expected to hike even amid Brexit gloom. US The Federal Reserve meets Tuesday and Wednesday, but little is expected from the meeting, and it does not include a press conference.

This article was issued by Peter Petrov, junior trader at Calamatta Cuschieri. For more information visit, www.cc.com.mt. The information, view and opinions provided in this article are being provided solely for educational and informational purposes and should not be construed as investment advice, advice concerning particular investments or investment decisions, or tax or legal advice. Calamatta Cuschieri Investment Services Ltd has not verified and consequently neither warrants the accuracy nor the veracity of any information, views or opinions appearing on this website.

