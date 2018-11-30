Deal or leave as is? With other Tech news | Calamatta Cuschieri

European stocks closed mostly in the green on Thursday despite the fact that investors grew increasingly worried about trade tensions ahead of the G20 summit in Argentina. Washington's and Beijing's trade relationship remained in focus as the United States President Donald Trump and his counterpart Xi Jinping are set to meet at the summit on December 1 to discuss the possible deal. Meanwhile, the Deutsche Bank stocks declined over 3% following the entry of German federal police officers into its headquarters in Frankfurt and other facilities.

German DAX was flat, down 0.01% at the end of the trading session. Deutsche Bank dropped 3.40% after the raid news. In France, the CAC 40 traded 0.60% higher at the closing bell. High tech firm Safran was the main advancer, up 4.90%. London's FTSE 100 finished 0.49% in the green.

Trump might stick with current China deal

United States President Donald Trump said that he is close to "doing something with China," but that he is not sure if he wants to do it as he likes things as they are. "Frankly, I like the deal we have right now," he noted.

As he was leaving for the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, where he will meet Chinese President XI Jinping, Trump told reporters he is open to reaching a trade deal. During the summit, Trump was to also meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but later on decided not to, based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned from Ukraine to Russia.

Facebook to exclude news posts from ad archive

American tech giant Facebook Inc. will exempt paid posts that promote news from its political ad archive, stated the company's official blog post. The social media network decided to stop archiving news-related advertisements alongside political ads after it proved "problematic for a number of news organizations," according to Facebook Director of Product Management Rob Leathern.

The speaker added, the company will continue working with publishers, platforms and fact-checkers to increase safeguards and transparency in this area, which should lead to greater accountability for both Facebook and their advertisers.

Earlier, Facebook announced its decision to archive all ads promoting topics that could be considered political. Apart from specific candidate-promoting advertisements, the tech giant also archived ads addressing healthcare, immigration, and the environment.

YouTube’s vlogging Content

American video-sharing giant YouTube introduced a new Stories feature for some of its users. The company decided to broaden the number of YouTube content creators, allowing now any users with over 10,000 subscribers to have access to the new feature.

The creators will be able to access the Stories and its creation tools which include different video decorations such as stickers, filters, texts, etc. Despite being very similar to other Stories features of competing brands like Snapchat and Instagram that are only available for a 24-hour period after posting, YouTube Stories disappear only after one week.

Disclaimer: This article was issued by Rodrick Duca, trader at Calamatta Cuschieri. For more information visit, www.cc.com.mt. The information, view and opinions provided in this article are being provided solely for educational and informational purposes and should not be construed as investment advice, advice concerning particular investments or investment decisions, or tax or legal advice. Calamatta Cuschieri Investment Services Ltd has not verified and consequently neither warrants the accuracy nor the veracity of any information, views or opinions appearing on this website.