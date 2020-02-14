Malta Enterprise and University of Salerno set up joint business incubator in Malta

Malta Enterprise has partnered with the Università degli Studi di Salerno to set up a joint business incubator for start-ups in Malta.

The business incubator will serve as a hub for the transfer of technology and knowledge as well as attraction of new investment in Malta and the Mediterranean region.

The aim of the memorandum of understanding between ME and the Italian university is to promote and support research, development and innovative projects in Malta.

The MOU was signed by the CEO of Malta Enterprise Kurt Farrugia and the Rector of Università degli Studi di Salerno Prof. Vincenzo Loia.

Loia said the agreement formed part of the University’s internationalisation strategy. “The importance of this agreement stems from the creation of an incubator for which the Università di Salerno will be contributing with its know-how, in a country which is very strategically placed in the Mediterranean region.”

The collaboration forms part of ME’s strategy to attract start-ups and spin-offs to Malta, Farrugia said.

“It is an honour to be collaborating with such a prestigious Italian University which has similar objectives, namely to create new opportunities for young entrepreneurs in the Mediterranean region,” he added.

The collaboration between ME and Universita’ di Salerno started with a visit of the UniSA Rector in Malta in December, which continued with the visit of Malta Enterprise in Salerno and the signing of the MOU.