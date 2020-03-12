menu

Corinthia in cost-cutting drive amid coronavirus pandemic

Corinthia Group implements cost-cutting and containment measures across its international hotel network as coronavirus spreads globally

massimo_costa
12 March 2020, 12:00pm
by Massimo Costa
The Corinthia Group is implementing a number of measures in light of the coronavirus pandemic
The Corinthia Group is implementing a number of measures in light of the coronavirus pandemic

The Corinthia hotels group has put in place a number of cost-cutting and cost-containment measures in light of the spread of the coronavirus worldwide.

In a statement on Thursday, the Corinthia Group - which operates 21 hotels internationally, including in Malta, London, Budapest, Prague, St Petersburg, Lisbon and Tripoli - said it was still too early to estimate the effect the Covid-19 pandemic will have on its 2020 performance.

“The health and safety of our guests and colleagues are foremost in our order of priorities,” Corinthia said, “We have been for several weeks and will continue to take all measures as directed by all relevant health authorities in the various jurisdictions we are operating. Internal guidelines on operations and staff welfare have been in circulation for some time.”

Corinthia noted that “the financial and economic situation of the company is equally important.”

“For some weeks now, we have addressed a series of first-wave cost-cutting and cost containment measures, which include shutting down entire wings or floors in our hotels. We have directed no new CAPEX (capital expenditure), no new recruitment, no payroll shifts and no travel. We are also watching costs and conserving amenities, energy and consumables,” the group said.

It said it would continue to monitor the situation in countries in which it operated, highlighting that it had plans to escalate cost-saving measures “as and when necessary”.

“Not all destinations are being impacted in equal measure,” Corinthia noted.

“It is early days to estimate the impact of the pandemic on the financial performance for 2020 and the whilst the company is monitoring all angles of its operations and financial positions, announcements on future expectations will be made only as and when more certainty returns to the market,” the group added.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in Business News
Corinthia in cost-cutting drive amid coronavirus pandemic
Business News

Corinthia in cost-cutting drive amid coronavirus pandemic
Massimo Costa
Bars and restaurants feel the coronavirus pinch with alarming decline in sales
Business News

Bars and restaurants feel the coronavirus pinch with alarming decline in sales
Matthew Vella
MFSA calls for financial services firms to have coronavirus contingency plans
Business News

MFSA calls for financial services firms to have coronavirus contingency plans
Massimo Costa
MFSA tests remote working under Covid-19 contingency plan
Business News

MFSA tests remote working under Covid-19 contingency plan
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.