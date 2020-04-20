Monaco Telecom appoints Juanito Camilleri as non-executive chairman of Vodafone Malta

Juanito Camilleri has returned to the telecommunications sector as non-executive chairperson of Vodafone Malta, the company’s new shareholder has announced.

Vodafone Malta was acquired by Monaco Telecom earlier this month and the company will continue operating under the Vodafone brand for a transition period.

Camilleri, a former rector at the University of Malta, served as founding CEO at Go Mobile and later group CEO at Melita Cable. He is currently chairperson and resident professor at the Centre for Entrepreneurship and Business Incubation at the University of Malta and is a director on various boards.

Camilleri said: “I am very excited about Monaco Telecom’s vision for the Malta operation, which seeks to retain the company’s great strengths while heralding innovative digital services beyond mobile communication.”

Camilleri said Monaco Telecom formed part of a greater network of operators which are not only well rooted in Europe but also have extensive experience in providing state-of-the-art and innovative services in small states. “They will be an asset to Malta and I am very pleased to be invited back to make a contribution to the telecommunications sector,” he added.

Camilleri forms part of a new board at Vodafone Malta made up of representatives of the shareholders of Monaco Telecom, which completed the €250 million acquisition of Vodafone on 1 April after receiving regulatory approval from the Maltese authorities.

New Vodafone Malta CEO Tamas Banyai said: “Juanito’s reputation precedes him. He is a pioneer in the local telecommunications industry and will be an invaluable asset in our drive to focus on network investment and innovation to broaden our appeal among Maltese customers.”

Monaco Telecom, which recently acquired Epic – the first alternative operator in Cyprus – is a member of NJJ Holding, a European family of telecoms companies made up of leading operators in the markets of Monaco (Monaco Telecom), Switzerland (Salt), Ireland (Eir), Cyprus (Epic) and, as of today, Malta.

NJJ Holding is owned by French entrepreneur Xavier Niel, who also controls Iliad-Free, a leading telecommunication player in France and Italy.