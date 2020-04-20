menu

MGA and International Cricket Council unite in fight against match fixing

massimo_costa
20 April 2020, 1:40pm
by Massimo Costa
The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) has signed a data-sharing agreement with the International Cricket Council (ICC) as its ups its efforts to fight match fixing.

The ICC is the international governing body of cricket and is made up of over 100 national governing bodies from around the world. 

The Council governs and administrates the sport, stages ICC global events, oversees playing regulations and through the Integrity Unit coordinates action against corruption and match fixing. 

This agreement will facilitate the sharing of information between the two parties, in fulfilment of the requirements at law.

“This data sharing agreement with the ICC represents the Authority’s on-going commitment of combatting match-fixing and other types of manipulation in sports," MGA sports integrity manager, Antonio Zerafa said.

"In fact, this agreement will allow the MGA and the ICC to share crucial data related to the process of detecting, preventing and investigating activities related to manipulation of sports competitions," he added.

