Malta Stock Exchange staff donate 147 vacation days to Coronavirus Solidarity Fund

The Board of the Malta Stock Exchange has thanked all the Exchange staff who have contributed a total of 147 vacation days, the cash equivalence of over €18,500 to be donated to the coronavirus solidarity fund, administered by the Treasury.

This fund was set up by Government to assist individuals and business owners suffering from the adverse economic effects of the Coronavirus COVID-19.

Separately, the Chairman of the Malta Stock Exchange, Joseph Portelli, donated one month’s salary to the Fund.

He thanked his team for their generosity. "On behalf of the Board and our staff, may I express complete solidarity with our countryman, during these very challenging and stressful times," he said.

On 24 March the Malta Stock Exchange announced it was extending payment terms and would be engaging with listed companies to create bespoke payment plans. The MSE said it was ready to extend credit as long as is reasonably necessary to assist listed companies experiencing severe liquidity issues.